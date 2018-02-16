Video shows jail inmates clapping for accused cop killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill – Cook County Jail officials said they plan to take action against several inmates who clapped for the man accused of shooting a Chicago police commander.

The jail released video showing about five inmates clapping as Shomari Legghette walked into his court hearing on Thursday.

Those inmates were being held in a cell waiting to see a judge when Legghette walked by.

Legghette was charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics in connection with the death of Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

He appeared in bond court Thursday morning where his bond was denied.

The judge called him a “real and present” threat to the community after hearing the details of the murder and about Legghette’s lengthy criminal record that includes battery, armed robbery and felony drug charges dating back 20 years.