× Suspected shoplifter flees Indianapolis Menards after throwing feces at employee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman suspected of shoplifting from a Menards in Indianapolis fled the scene after throwing feces at an employee.

Police were dispatched to the Menards near the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road on February 13 just before 12:30 p.m. A loss prevention officer told police he saw a woman take a video camera out of the box and place it in her personal bag. When she tried to exit the store with it, the employee tried to stop her.

She resisted by reaching behind her; putting her hands down her pants; and throwing feces at him. The feces struck the employee in his chest.

The woman ran out of the store and escaped. Police are reviewing security camera footage, but the woman has not been identified at this time.