Rain, snow mix moves into central Indiana Saturday

Colder air moved into central Indiana behind a cold front Friday.

A surge of moisture moving up from the south will run into the colder air across the state on Saturday. A mix of rain and snow will develop during the afternoon and change to light snow after sunset. Up to a half-inch of snow is likely in the evening.

We’ll stay chilly for the second half of the weekend, with skies clearing Sunday.

The cold blast will be short-lived and the the warmest temperatures of the year will arrive early next week. A daily chance for rain will be with us Monday through Wednesday. Up to two inches of rain will fall next week and flash flooding will be possible by mid-week.

