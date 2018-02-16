× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

64th Annual Boat Sport and Travel Show

Indiana State Fairgrounds

The Boat Sport and Travel Show kicks off this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and runs through February 25th. Officially the state’s largest indoor event, you will need multiple days if you are trying to see everything. RVs, boats, power sports, watercraft, seminars, and even a dog show called the K-9 Games!

Indiana Motorcycle Expo

Indiana State Fairgrounds

The Indiana Motorcycle expo is part of the Boat Sport and Travel Show. It runs February 16-18 and features everything from gear to apparel, bikes, and accessories. All major manufacturers will be represented and the event will feature everything a motorcycle enthusiast could want. Plus, there’s a full line-up of speakers and even a biker’s showcase by ABATE of Indiana.

Ice Carving Competition and Chili Competition

Carmel Center Green

Head to the Center Green in Carmel this weekend for an ice carving competition and chili cook-off! Professional ice carvers will create ice sculptures before your eyes throughout the weekend. Then on Sunday from 1-3 PM, sample the best chili recipes created by Carmel firefighters as they go head to head to earn your vote to be named Best Chili.

Winter Blast

Clay Terrace

Bring the family to Clay Terrace in Carmel on Saturday from 11 AM to 3 PM for the 3rd annual Winter Blast! Enjoy carriage rides, train rides, face painters, balloon artists, a hot chocolate trail, and a Silly Safari kids show. Plus, the Pacers fan van will be on hand.

Circle City Donut Dash 5K

Teacher’s Treasures

The Circle City Donut Dash kicks off at 9 AM on Saturday morning! It kicks off at Teacher’s Treasures on E. 10th Street. Participants will receive a race T-shirt, free pint of beer (for those 21+), and plenty of donuts. You can also opt to take the infamous “Donut Challenge” which entails eating 12 donuts at the halfway mark and holding them down until you cross the finish line! Proceeds benefit Teacher’s Treasures.

Winter Warmup: Taste of Italy Dinner

Tuttle Orchards

Head to Tuttle Orchards in Greenfield on Saturday night from 5-6:30 PM for a buffet style homemade Italian dinner. Here’s an overview of the menu, created by their executive chef:

Farm Lasagna: local meats, local cheeses and Tuttle’s Spinach in 10 layers with homemade pasta and Tuttle’s Roasted Tomato Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo: homemade fettucine noodles and local cheese and cream

Fresh Baked Garlic Bread

Antipasto Salad: Local cured meats and cheeses with locally grown lettuce and house made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tea and Cider included.

Seating is limited so if you are looking for a perfect late Valentine’s Day date, you will want to grab tickets before they sell out.

