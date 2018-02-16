Police: East side bank receives bomb threat, suspect in custody

Posted 5:37 pm, February 16, 2018, by , Updated at 05:38PM, February 16, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a bomb threat reportedly made against PNC bank in the Linwood Shopping Center on the east side.

IMPD said a disgruntled customer made the threat after they allegedly had issues with the bank on Thursday. They said the suspect returned to the bank near the intersection of 10th and Linwood St. Friday afternoon.

Police said they have the suspect in custody and found nothing on the suspect.

They are now waiting for the bomb squad to arrive to clear the suspect’s car.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

