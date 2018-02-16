Person seriously injured in crash on State Road 135 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – One person was critically injured during a crash in Greenwood involving a car and an animal control vehicle.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the crash happened around 6 a.m. a State Road 135 and Buckmoor Parkway.

State Road 135 was closed in both directions. Drivers were being detoured at Olive Branch and Smith Valley.

Police initially said the crash involved a fatality. However, investigators later said the victim was in surgery at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

