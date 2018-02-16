× New data shows 195 Hoosiers have died from flu

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana State Department of Health says flu activity is continuing to rise. According to the latest flu report released on Friday, 195 Hoosiers have died this season. That’s up from last week’s report of 167 people.

Additionally, 15 different counties have now reported at least 5 flu deaths. The breakdown of flu deaths by counties is as follows: Adams 7; Allen 17; Boone 5; Floyd 7; Grant 7; Hamilton 10; Johnson 5; Lake 5; Madison 5; Marion 16; Morgan 7; Shelby 6; St. Joseph 6; Tippecanoe 5; and Vanderburgh 6.

Although the majority of flu-related deaths in Indiana have occurred in individuals age 65 and older, nearly 78 percent of the influenza-like illnesses reported to ISDH this year involve individuals age 24 and younger, according to the ISDH.

Shawn Richardson, an outbreak supervisor for ISDH, recommends getting vaccinated, washing your hands and staying home if you are sick.

