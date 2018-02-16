× Indy man found guilty for rape of two IU students, firing shots at police

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was found guilty on six felony counts after he raped two women and fired shots at an officer responding to the scene.

Vaylan Glazebrook, was arrested back in 2014, along with two others after authorities responded to the area of 12th St. and Indiana on the report of a rape in progress.

Glazebrook and Michael Deweese pointed a gun at two women sleeping inside. The men forced the women to perform sex acts and raped them. A third woman in the apartment heard noises and called 911 from inside her locked bedroom.

Jesse Benti-Torres, of Danville, was also arrested after police believed he was the getaway driver.

Bloomington Officer Bill Abram received the Congressional Badge of Bravery, for his actions during incident where he rescued two IU students from a brutal attack.

A sentencing date for Glazebrook is not known at this point. Deweese was sentenced to 109 years for his role in the rape.