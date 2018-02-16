INDOT fills ‘tire killer’ pothole on eastbound I-465 which caused issued for several drivers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says it filled a huge pothole on I-465 that appears to have caused issues for many drivers.

Reddit user Pezcapades posted a GIF to the Indianapolis subreddit warning drivers of a “tire killer” on eastbound I-465 just before the Allisonville Road exit. The clip shows several cars on the side of the road with their hazard lights on just after the pothole’s location.

The GIF counted 8 cars, but it’s unclear if they were all pulled over due to the pothole. INDOT did not say how many people the pothole affected, but said their team was alerted to the issue Friday and filled it.

The poster’s car barely missed the pothole, and several commenters said the same.

Road conditions in Indy won’t get much better unless there’s a drastic increase in funding to pay for it.

A 2016 Department of Public Works report shows it would cost more than $730 million to bring city roads up to just fair condition. Indy’s 8,000 miles of streets currently sit at a poor rating. That’s a 3 on a 10 point scale.

With no new streams of revenue beyond a recent increase in the state gas tax, City-County Councilman Zach Adamson says this is the rocky reality.

“We’re spending every possible available dollar on the infrastructure that we have. The need is so great that we can barely even keep our head above the water where we’re at to maintain a poor condition,” he explained.