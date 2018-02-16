Hoosiers debate gun rights, ownership and regulation following mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- After 17 people were gunned down at a south Florida high school, Hoosiers are weighing in on the gun debate. Chances are when you scroll through your social media feed, you may see a stark divide in opinions. CBS4 wanted to meet face to face with people who have varying opinions and listen to their discussion.

We invited people from both sides of the aisle to the station for a candid conversation. Edmund Smith, the president of Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence, State Rep. Jim Lucas (Dist. 69) and Brian Ludlow, the owner of Indy Trading Post, a gun store, agreed to sit down with us.

The conversation lasted for more than 30 minutes, touching on everything from mental health, background checks, and banning weapons to how to best protect people. At times, the debate was heated, but at the end of the conversation everyone shook hands.

The video above is an extended version of the conversation.