Father, mother and baby taken to hospital after being struck by truck in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. – A father, mother and baby were hurt after being struck by a pickup truck in Fortville Thursday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 7 p.m. and Madison Street/State Road 13 and Illinois Street in Fortville. A pickup truck hit the mother and father, who were pushing a baby in a stroller.

The driver of the truck told police she was headed eastbound on Illinois Street, stopped at the intersection and looked in both directions before turning onto northbound Madison Street/State Road 13.

She started making the turn when she “felt something” hit the truck. She stopped, got out, saw the victims on the ground and called 911.

The 25-year-old father was critically injured and suffered what appeared to be a skull fracture, police said. The 25-year-old mother ended up with leg and pelvis fractures. Both were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The 1-year-old baby had a slight concussion and a bruise. The baby was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis and is expected to survive.

Police administered a field sobriety test for the driver and sent her to a hospital for a blood draw. The tests checked out, and police said it didn’t appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Police said the driver wouldn’t face charges because she cooperated with investigation and there were no signs of impairment or distracted driving.