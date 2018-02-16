Crews use ladders to rescue residents from fire at Columbus apartment building

COLUMBUS, Ind. – More than a dozen people were displaced after an apartment fire in Columbus that involved multiple rescues.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, the first unit responded around 10 p.m. Thursday at Quail Run Apartments, 1152 Kevin Dr.

Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story apartment building upon arrival. Fire officials said the fire originated in 1D; residents in 2A and 2B were trapped on the second floor. A ladder was used to rescue them; the residents in 2A got out through a window while those in 2B exited through a balcony.

Crews had the fire under control around 10:20 p.m. The building has 16 units; eight were affected and three sustained fire damage.

One dog died in the fire, while a dog and a cat were rescued. Another cat was still missing, fire officials said.

The Salvation Army was helping 10 of the displaced residents find emergency shelter. Seven others were providing their own shelter.

No one was injured in the fire. Investigators are looking into the cause and estimated the damage at $225,000.