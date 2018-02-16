Colder temperatures arrive as our weather roller coaster continues through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cold has returned! And rain this morning will be moving out and a few flurries may be left. Temperatures may hold near 40 degrees today, but will drop into the 30s this afternoon and into the 20s overnight. Gusty winds can be expected through early afternoon.

The clouds won’t be too far behind, with clearing skies expected into early Saturday morning. With temperatures dropping into the mid 20s, there may be some slick spots early Saturday morning from any left over moisture from Friday’s rain.

However, most of the dry air should help to clear up any puddles before they freeze.

The weekend brings another roller coaster ride, with chilly temperatures on Saturday. Highs in the upper 30s and mostly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday, with a little wintry mix possible in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday brings a warmer day, but a little morning fog may delay that jump start on the warmer weather. Expect highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

For Monday and Tuesday, the 60s return with rain likely.