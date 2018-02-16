× 16-year-old arrested after social media threat aimed at New Albany High School

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Police in southern Indiana arrested a 16-year-old former student Friday following a social media threat at New Albany High School.

Police said charges are pending, but the male likely faces felony intimidation among others.

The threat was reportedly made on Snapchat.

Police said that “they do not believe there is a viable threat,” and would like to thank everyone who helped them in the case.

A heavy police presence will reportedly be at New Albany High School tonight as star basketball player Romeo Langford is playing his last home game for the Bulldogs.