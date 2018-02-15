Senior killed by Florida high school shooter was going to swim for UIndy, coach says

Posted 10:58 am, February 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:38AM, February 15, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nicholas Dworet was a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the IndyStar reports. He had just earned a scholarship on the University of Indianapolis swim team and planned to start this fall.

But his life was cut short on Wednesday February 14 when a former student at the school opened fire, killing at 17 people.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of carrying out the mass shooting. he faces 17 counts of premeditated murder in connection with the massacre.

Andre Bailey, coach of TS Aquatics in Broward County, Florida, confirmed the news to the IndyStar this morning. Bailey said he was with Dworet’s family when they received the confirmation.

