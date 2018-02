× Ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-465 closed on south side due to jackknifed semi

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A jackknifed semi on the south side has caused the on ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-465 to close.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says drivers should take alternate routes if traveling in the area.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the incident.