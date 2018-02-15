Potholes around town are vicious, report shows $730 million needed to fix them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - If you're tired of dodging potholes on your bumpy commute around Indianapolis, we have some grim news for you. The road conditions won't get much better unless there's a drastic increase in funding to pay for it.

You can partially blame these craters on our up and down temperatures this winter. You can keep on dreaming of warm summer days and smooth roads, the city doesn't have the money to do a major face lift.

"We've got this long term deferred maintenance plan that has been going on for generations it's a recipe for disaster. The challenge is where do you get the money to bring it up to fair condition and where do you get the money on an ongoing basis to maintain it," city-county councilman Zach Adamson said.

A 2016 Department of Public Works report shows it would cost more than $730 million to bring city roads up to just fair condition. Indy's 8,000 miles of streets currently sit at a poor rating. That's a 3 on a 10 point scale.

"If we did ever find an infusion of $700 million and get ourselves up to the fair level we would have to invest another $200 million every year just to maintain that and we're spending 80," Adamson said.

So, even the recent pothole blitz are just a bandage on a wound that will keep getting bigger. With no new streams of revenue beyond a recent increase in the state gas tax, Adamson says this is the rocky reality.

"We're spending every possible available dollar on the infrastructure that we have. The need is so great that we can barely even keep our head above the water where we're at to maintain a poor condition," he explained.

City road funds come from the state and federal level. Adamson suggests writing your state legislature if you’d like to see more revenue streams created to pay for better roads. But that means that cost will come back down to you, the taxpayers.