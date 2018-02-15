× Police looking for suspect after stolen truck leads to chase, crash on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for a man who stole a truck and led them on a chase early Thursday morning that ended in a crash.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the incident started around 2 a.m., when a Southwest District officer observed two men who appeared to be stealing a truck in the area of Mann and Mills roads.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the men took off. They went south on Mann Road, but the driver lost control of the truck, which flipped over near Mann and Southport roads. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and landed in a nearby yard.

The truck reached speeds between 60 mph and 65 mph while the suspects tried to get away, police said.

“This Mann Road through Southport Road here becomes very winding, and it was raining for most of the day, roads are a little bit damp, and the driver just drove well beyond his capability of handling the truck,” said Capt. Harold Turner with IMPD.

The officer who pursued the truck was familiar with the area and knew he couldn’t drive on the roads at a high speed, Turner said.

The driver got out of the vehicle and police believe he’s on the run. A homeowner told police that she saw someone running through her backyard. Police don’t believe the man is armed. They’re using a drone to assist in the search.

“We don’t even know if this individual is injured or not, so another reason we need to find him and see if he needs medical attention,” Turner said.

The passenger was conscious after the crash, Turner said. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.