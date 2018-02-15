Man receives at least 30 years in prison for manufacturing meth

Posted 7:32 pm, February 15, 2018

Courtesy WLUC

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. – A man in Michigan is headed to prison after he was arrested during a drug bust for manufacturing methamphetamine, reports WLUC.

47-year-old Jeffrey Schmiege was sentenced to 15-30 years for the delivery and manufacturing of meth and 15-30 years for a second count.

He was arrested during a drug bust where a half pound of crystal meth, marijuana and prescription medication were seized. Authorities also found a firearm with ammunition. Six others were arrested during the three month investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Schmiege was wearing a D.A.R.E. t-shirt.

Schmiege was originally charged with six counts of manufacturing meth, conspiracy to deliver meth, possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and maintaining a drug house.

