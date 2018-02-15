× Jimmy Buffett sets May 24 date for concert in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Parrot Heads, rejoice.

Jimmy Buffett will bring his legendary party to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Thursday, May 24, 2018, as part of his “Son of a Son of a Sailor” tour.

Buffett released the album in 1978 and performed the title track on Saturday Night Live. He wrote the song about his grandfather, who was a tremendous influence on his life. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the album’s release, and his 2018 tour is named for it.

The album includes “Cheeseburger in Paradise”—one of Buffett’s signature hits—along with “Livingston Saturday Night” and “Cowboy in the Jungle.”

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for the singer-songwriter. The musical “Escape to Margaritaville” will premiere on Broadway in March, and the original cast recording will be released in the spring. The show, which features songs written by Buffett, had premiered last year in La Jolla, California and had limited runs in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago.

Last year saw the release of “Buried Treasure,” a unique collection of songs he wrote in the early days of his career. Many of the recordings were thought to be lost.

“When we first found the tapes of ‘Buried Treasure,’ I didn’t know that it would turn out to be such a unique situation where I’d actually get to honor and introduce the people who started me out,” Buffett said of the album.

Tickets for Buffett’s Noblesville concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. and are available at Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.