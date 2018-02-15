× INDOT4U to make it easier to report roadway problems in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced the launch of a new service Thursday that officials say will make it easier to contact the agency and get questions answered and problems resolved.

It’s called “INDOT4U.” To report a concern, obtain information or provide feedback to INDOT, call 1-855-463-6848, visit www.indot4u.com, email indot@indot.in.gov, or use the INDOT mobile app.

“INDOT is making it easier for Hoosiers to ask questions and report roadway concerns while also reducing turnaround time on services like pothole patching, sign repair, and debris cleanup,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “By providing convenient, easy-to-use customer service tools and raising the bar on performance and accountability for everyday services, INDOT is embracing our call to deliver great government service at the best value for taxpayers.”

In attempt to provide greater accountability, officials will track and report on key performance indicators, including the percentage of issues resolved on the first call, time to answer, and total time of call experience among others.

“The main goal of INDOT4U is to communicate timely information about our projects and programs to customers while establishing and meeting new standards of customer service,” Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. “Our redefined approach to customer service better enables us to show Hoosiers every day that we’re customer-driven and focused on results.”