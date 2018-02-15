Indianapolis woman arrested after allegedly trafficking with Putnamville inmate

Posted 9:30 pm, February 15, 2018, by

Jasmine Grimes

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman is facing charges after allegedly trafficking with an inmate at the Putnamville Correctional Facility.

A warrant was issued for Jasmine Grimes’ arrest following a investigation by the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC).

Grimes has been charged with trafficking with an offender, conspiracy to traffic with an offender, and a possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $20,000 cash.

Authorities believe Grimes had been trafficking with an inmate named Derrick Dugan, who is serving an 18-year sentence for attempted burglary.

It’s not clear at this time what was being trafficked.

“Our team in the Investigations and Intelligence department is dedicated to keeping our facility safe. They persisted and pursued this suspect until she was brought to justice. Good job team!” said Warden Brian Smith.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s