Indianapolis woman arrested after allegedly trafficking with Putnamville inmate

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman is facing charges after allegedly trafficking with an inmate at the Putnamville Correctional Facility.

A warrant was issued for Jasmine Grimes’ arrest following a investigation by the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC).

Grimes has been charged with trafficking with an offender, conspiracy to traffic with an offender, and a possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $20,000 cash.

Authorities believe Grimes had been trafficking with an inmate named Derrick Dugan, who is serving an 18-year sentence for attempted burglary.

It’s not clear at this time what was being trafficked.

“Our team in the Investigations and Intelligence department is dedicated to keeping our facility safe. They persisted and pursued this suspect until she was brought to justice. Good job team!” said Warden Brian Smith.