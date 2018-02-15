× Former Indy youth pastor charged with federal sex crimes involving 14-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A former youth pastor and registered sex offender is accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl.

The United States Attorney announced 51-year-old Maurice Frazier is facing numerous felony charges of sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

The suspect met the victim while working with Nazarene Missionary Baptist Church on 38th street.

“He’s like a son to me so I’m very disappointed in him,” said pastor James Williamson.

89-year-old pastor James Williamson says he mentored Frazier for decades.

According to the indictment, Frazier met the 14-year-old victim through his work as a youth pastor and began communicating with her through social media. Frazier is alleged to have secretly met with the victim between 15 and 20 times engaging in sexual activity at various locations around Indianapolis, some include his residence, his vehicle and in a church office.

Prosecutors also claim Frazier enticed the victim to produce pornography images of herself through a cell phone and send them to him. He is alleged to have sent her numerous images of himself in sexually explicit poses. The indictment further states he said he would leave the area if they were discovered and he could retaliate against her if the victim reported the activity to authorities.

“I don’t know why he would go this route with the family he had. They loved him and supported him real well,” said Williamson.

The exact timeline of the alleged sex crimes with the teen aren’t clear, but Frazier hasn’t worked at church in years following an arrest in 2011 when prosecutors charged Frazier with sexually assaulting female coworkers when he worked at the Marion County jail.

“He grabbed me and kissed me. I pushed him off,” said one accuser in 2011. “You know anywhere he could get his hands, I was constantly pushing him off and pushing him off.”

According to court records in the 2011 case, Frazier admitted his crimes and went on to say he is “a sexual addict and can’t help it.”

Frazier is already on the states Sex Offender Registry and remains incarcerated, but his former mentor still hopes the suspect can turn his life around.

“I’m disappointed but I still have hope for him,” said Williamson.

Prosecutors say if Frazier is convicted on the new federal charges, he could be facing decades behind bars

“This Office has sent a consistent message when it comes to the exploitation of children,” said Minkler. “When individuals abuse their position of trust to prey on children, they will feel the full force of the federal hammer.”

This case was investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“The solicitation, exploitation and preying of our society’s most vulnerable, is both vile and sickening,” said Chief Roach. “I commend the work of our detectives in investigating such difficult and horrific cases. IMPD looks forward to working with our federal partners to further this case through the next phase of the criminal justice system.”