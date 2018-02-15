Firefighters injured while battling fire at home on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three firefighters were hurt while battling a house fire Thursday morning on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the call came in around 6:15 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Forest Manor Avenue.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the home and extinguished the flames. They then headed to the home’s interior. One firefighter fell through a hole in the floor, while another fell partially through the hole. A third fell through a window, IFD said.

A “mayday” was called after it happened.

Two of the firefighters were transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries. The other was checked at the scene.

The home was vacant, according to Battalion Chief Scott Isaacs. The cause remains under investigation.