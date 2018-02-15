× Columbus girl died from flu complications, coroner confirms

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus girl died from complications from the flu, the Bartholomew County coroner ruled Thursday.

Savanna Jessie, 7, fell ill two weeks ago. The coroner’s office previously said that she tested positive for influenza, along with strep throat and scarlet fever.

She was a first grader at Columbus Signature Academy–Lincoln Elementary School in Columbus. Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said the cause of her death was “complications of influenza B infection.”

Nolting made the ruling after reviewing reports from her Feb. 2 autopsy. The little girl was laid to rest last week.