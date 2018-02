× Police investigate fatal crash near Plainfield on US 40

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating a fatal crash in Hendricks County. The crash occurred at US 40 and Miles Road, just west of Plainfield.

The two vehicle crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. According to police, there is one confirmed fatality.

Police ask that you avoid the area.

We will update this story when more info becomes available.