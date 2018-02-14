Kim Jong Un impersonator taken away by security at hockey match

Killer in Delphi: Search continues for suspect 1 year after murders of Abby Williams and Libby German

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — A Kim Jong Un impersonator calling himself only Howard from Australia has made an appearance at the Korea-Japan women’s ice hockey game at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

He briefly walked in front of a North Korean cheering section waving a unification flag and smiling Wednesday before being moved away to his seat nearby.

Security then came to take him out of the arena as a crowd began to form. Police later took over, surrounding him in a hall outside the seating area and preventing him from going back into the game.

The impersonator wore a long black overcoat and glasses and sported the North Korean dictator’s trademark haircut.

He said, ‘‘This is how I look,’’ as police led him into a staff room.

