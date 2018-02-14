ISP continues to crack down on drugs on Hoosier highways, with 9 busts in 2 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of having 20 bags of marijuana in the trunk of his car.

The arrest comes as part of a series of drug busts in recent weeks by state police all over Indiana.

In the last two weeks, Indiana State Police have announced nine drug busts in nine different counties. Locations along I-70 are a frequent target, but the drug fight truly spans the entire state.

It’s no secret Indiana interstates are a busy pipeline for trafficking illegal drugs.

"Our troopers are always looking for drugs coming across I-70," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts.

This week, Sgt. Watts says a trooper in Putnam County pulled over a driver on I-70 and found a variety of marijuana products, including a butter-like substance used for baking drugs into foods.

Police say luggage in the rear seat contained suspected (248) vials of THC oil; (432) grams of THC wax; (1) pound of Marijuana; (1/2) ounce of mushrooms; and (25) grams of Marijuana constitute. Street value is estimated up to $20,000.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Brandon Zeballos of Fairplay, Colorado. The passenger was identified as 21-year-old Cory D. Rodriguez of Lakewood, Colorado.

"Our troopers are routinely locating drivers transporting marijuana from Colorado to states on the East coast," said Watts.

In another bust this week in Vigo County, a trooper found 20 bags of marijuana in the trunk of a car following a traffic stop. The driver, Damond De-Angelo Cobb Jr. out of Indianapolis, was arrested in that case.

In Marion County, a trooper made a bust of pills, pot and cash during yet another traffic stop. That driver was identified as 25-year-old Reginald Graves of Indianapolis. A backseat passenger in the car was identified as 26-year-old Marvin Dawayn Allen Jr. of Indianapolis.

State police know they only capture a small fraction of the drugs being driven across Indiana, but they still have a warning for everyone on the road.

"Our troopers are out here every day to fight the illegal drug flow," said Watts. "We may not get each and every one but we are looking and our troopers are doing a good job of that right now."

While many of the drug busts started with simply an alert trooper, state police say anonymous tips from the public are also critical to the drug fight. That’s why state police do have a statewide drug tip line at 1-800-453-4756.