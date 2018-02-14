× Indiana school district cancels class Thursday and Friday to prevent spread of flu

ANDERSON, Ind. – Due to the prevalence of recent flu cases among students and faculty, a central Indiana school district has decided to cancel classes for the rest of the week.

Officials at Liberty Christian School said the middle and high schools will close Thursday and Friday, operating as e-learning days instead. Pre-K through sixth grade will remain on their normal schedule, administrators said.

Secondary school athletic events will proceed as scheduled, although there will be no practices in the Washington gym and Saturday’s elementary games at the gym are canceled.

Parents are advised not to send their children back to school Monday if they’re showing any flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle aches or fatigue.

“If you suspect your child is getting the flu, it is essential that he/ she not attend school or go to childcare facilities, public venues or sporting events where other people could be exposed to influenza,” the district wrote in a message to parents.

Administrators urged parents to teach their kids ways to reduce their risk of getting infected and offered the following examples: