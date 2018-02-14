× IMPD asks for public’s help locating woman accused of shoplifting, hitting Family Dollar employee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman accused of shoplifting from a Family Dollar store and hitting an employee with her car as she fled the scene.

Courtney Bruce, 33, is wanted for battery and criminal recklessness.

Officers were dispatched on November 16, 2017, at 12:15 p.m. to the Family Dollar located at 2135 West Morris Street on a report of an employee struck by a vehicle. Police say Bruce was fleeing the scene after shoplifting from the store when she struck the employee.

Bruce is 5’7” tall, 180 pounds, and she has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any info about Bruce’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Use Crime Stoppers and you will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.