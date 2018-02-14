How money impacts relationships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They say money can't buy you love...that may be true, but the two of them are more connected than you think. Money issues are still given as the number 1 reason that marriages end in divorce. Many times, having an honest discussion at the beginning of a relationship can be helpful. Overlooking financial habits in your partner that are upsetting is not a good foundation for a long term relationship. Our money expert explains how and gives tips to help keep the peace in that part of the relationship.