× House committee advances Sunday alcohol sales bill in 9-1 vote

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Momentum continues to build at the Indiana Statehouse toward legalizing Sunday alcohol sales with the bill clearing another hurdle.

The House Public Policy Committee took a look at Senate Bill 1, the Senate version of the Sunday alcohol sales bill, on Wednesday. Chairman Ben Smaltz proposed an amendment that would change the effective date from July 1 to upon passage.

This means that Indiana residents would be able to take advantage of Sunday alcohol sales sooner than other laws that will go into effect on July 1.

SB 1 allows Sunday alcohols sales from noon to 8 p.m. at grocery stores, package liquor stores, convenience stores, drug stores and restaurants.

The committee voted to pass the bill with a 9 to 1 vote. This version of the bill now moves forward for the full House to vote on.

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers released the following statement following the House Public Policy Committee’s vote today: