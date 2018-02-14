Home Depot hiring 450 Hoosiers in preparation for spring

Killer in Delphi: Search continues for suspect 1 year after murders of Abby Williams and Libby German

[FILE] An exterior photograph of an Atlanta, Georgia-area Home Depot store.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Home Depot announced they are hiring 450 people in Indianapolis to prepare for their busiest selling season, spring.

One of the world’s largest home improvement retailers is offering positions ranging from cashiers to distribution roles.

Opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in retail stores and distribution facilities across the area.

The company says college students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Applying for a job at Home Depot takes about 15 minutes on careers.homedepot.com, or job seekers can text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area (message and data rates may apply.)

