FBI: South Carolina girl missing after mother is brutally beaten in home invasion

Posted 2:51 pm, February 14, 2018, by , Updated at 02:54PM, February 14, 2018

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on a 4-year-old girl who disappeared in South Carolina.

The reward was announced during a news conference on Wednesday regarding the case of Heidi Renae Todd, who was last seen wearing pink pants and a blue shirt.

Heidi was reported missing on Johns Island shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Crews searched a pond near her Johns Island home Wednesday morning.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg also told reporters that Heidi’s mother was “brutally beaten” and is hospitalized. Interim Police Chief Jerome Taylor said an “unwelcome guest” was at the Todd home, but couldn’t characterize the incident as a burglary.

Taylor said investigators are trying to “unravel . . . the motive.”

Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because of a lack of information on a possible suspect.

