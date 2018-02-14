× DNR: Two men charged after creating illegal bike trail at Fort Harrison State Park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two men have been arrested for allegedly creating and operating an illegal mountain bike trail inside Fort Harrison State Park.

Michael Hufhand and Jed Kidwell, both 54, were charged with criminal mischief and trespassing after a warrant was served online.

Authorities served a search warrant on Facebook for two accounts created by Hufhand after they said the men were caught on security cameras spraying herbicide on plants at the Chinquapin Rookery Nature Preserve.

The DNR believes Hufhand created the “Fort Harrison Mountain Bikers” Facebook group, which has 353 members, and was the active administrator for the page. The warrant reportedly served the group and Hufhand’s personal page.

According to documents, Hufhand allegedly talked about spraying the unauthorized trail with Kidwell on Facebook.

Officials said photographs of both Hufhand and Kidwell matched their trail cameras. They said they were caught on camera last May and it will take more than $50,000 to repair the damage.

“There’s so much damage that was done and getting that soil and those plants and all that back together is intricate work,” DNR Capt. William Browne said.

He went on to say they are not sure if the preserve will ever get back to its original state. It was created in 2011 and covers more than 100 acres.

Both Hufhand and Kidwell were charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.