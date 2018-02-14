× Court docs: Indiana man abused 4 girls over span of several years

WINCHESTER, Ind. – A Winchester man faces charges after police say he sexually abused four girls over the span of several years.

Larry Reynolds, 63, is charged with four counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

His accusers are all adults now, police said. One victim said the abuse started when she was 8 years old and continued until she was 16. Another accuser said was molested when she was 11 or 12 years old.

The detective investigating the case also talked to two other women who said Reynolds abused them when they were children. They said the abuse “occurred nearly on a daily basis,” according to court documents. One of them said, to this day, she doesn’t “feel safe” in Reynolds’ presence.

One woman said family members were aware of the abuse and “did nothing to stop it.” Even though the abuse took place years ago, she said she was reporting it now “because she needed closure.”

Reynolds denied the allegations during an interview in December 2017, court documents said.