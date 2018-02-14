Killer in Delphi: Search continues for suspect 1 year after murders of Abby Williams and Libby German

Carmel debates whether to extend school day so children can have longer recess

Posted 8:51 am, February 14, 2018

CARMEL, Ind. –  Extend the school day to give students more time to play? That’s the big debate in Carmel right now.

The Carmel Clay School Board is considering extending the school day in elementary schools by 30 minutes. They say the change would allow the district to double the amount of recess time. Currently students have 15 minutes for recess.

Earlier this week parents were given a survey on the topic. The school board will discuss the proposal again at their next meeting on February 26 at 7 p.m.

