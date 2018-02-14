× Bill allowing free vehicular carbon monoxide testing passes House Committee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Senate Bill 100, which is known as “Savannah’s Law,” passed the House Committee on Roads and Transportation on Wednesday.

Authored by State Sen. Mike Delph (R-Carmel), the bill would allow fire departments, including volunteer fire departments, to test vehicular carbon monoxide levels at the request of Hoosiers free of charge as a public service.

“This pilot program tested almost 1,000 vehicles in Wayne Township,” said Sen. Delph. “By allowing this voluntary service, we hope to bring statewide awareness to Savannah’s story.”

Savannah Bettis was tragically killed in a car accident as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. Her family has been promoting carbon monoxide testing and donating equipment to fire departments since her death.

“With carbon monoxide being an odorless gas, motorists are often not aware when their vehicle has an exhaust system leak,” State Rep. Woody Burton (R-Whiteland), sponsor of SB 100 said. “Even low-level exposure is hazardous to long-term health, and higher concentrations are downright deadly. This proposal can and will save lives.”

SB 100 now moves to the full House of Representatives for further consideration.