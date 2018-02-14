Anderson University unveils “Situation Room”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDERSON, Ind.- Every day new threats to our national security emerge. Some may come from terrorist groups, while others creep out from the dark reaches of cyberspace.

But now, Anderson University is unveiling a new tool it says will help train a new generation of experts to keep our country safe.

In a brand new “Situation Room,” students at the university will soon be on the simulated front lines of major world events; for example, embassy bombings or a massive cyber attack.

“The room is a great setup for us to run simulations in the class, said senior Garrett Henderson, “those have been some of the best learning experiences that we’ve had.”

Henderson is looking forward to a career as an intelligence analyst.

The simulated Situation Room, funded by Anderson alum Charles Carroll, is based on the real one at the White House, and gives students a glimpse at the work they might do in the real world upon graduation.

“To work in a professional environment and simulate the kinds of decisions they would have to make, that face our national security professionals on a daily basis, it’s unprecedented,” said political science professor Dr. Michael Frank.

But, some experts warn there may soon be a critical shortage of workers qualified to hold intelligence and cybersecurity jobs.

“We have a deep need for professionals to move into positions both in the public sector and the private sector,” said Frank.

It’s a gap Anderson University President and former deputy FBI Director John Pistole hopes to close.

“What we’re trying to do is help equip the next generation of servant leaders who can work in this space of national security and cyber security,” said Pistole.

“We’re trying to create a pipeline where people outside of central Indiana, Washington and New York particularly, know that they can turn to Anderson University for great grads that can come in and do a great job,” said Pistole.