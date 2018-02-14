× A wet, windy Thursday in store for central Indiana

A warm front has moved north of the state and along with the mild air will come a daily chance for rain.

Thursday will begin with patchy fog and light rain before heavier rain moves in Thursday afternoon and evening.

Up to an inch of rain is likely and we’ll have a chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

On Friday, temperatures will tumble and, as we cool down, rain may change to snow before ending.

Colder air will settle in for the weekend with a chance for snow showers late Saturday through Sunday morning.

The cold blast will be short-lived and the the warmest temperatures of the year will arrive early next week.

Expect patchy fog Thursday morning.

Highs will be near 60 Thursday afternoon.

Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain will fall Thursday.

Light rain is likely Thursday morning.

Heavy rain will fall Thursday afternoon.

Scattered t-storms are possible Thursday evening.

Snow showers are possible late Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for light snow through early Sunday.

The warmest air of the week will arrive early next week.

Next week will start with another round of rain.