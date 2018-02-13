The Wine Market brings new life to former Skips Market building, quickly becomes Fountain Square’s favorite wine shop

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you head down Virginia Avenue through Fountain Square, you may notice some new scenery.

After 12 years of sitting vacant, the funny-shaped angular building on the corner of Woodlawn Avenue was transformed. Then, in October of 2017, The Wine Market (located at 1031 Virginia Avenue) officially opened for business.

If you check out their Yelp profile, you see photos of a welcoming interior: gender neutral, no kitschy décor, a very cool wine barrel theme, and even an event space upstairs.

But what you may like even more than the unpretentious vibe is their prices.

“We like affordable wine that tastes great so that’s kind of our philosophy,” said co-owner Zachary Davis.

Contrary to what you may have heard from your favorite wine snob, expensive wine doesn’t always mean better wine.

“Some of my favorite wines that we carry on the wall are $12 or $13 a bottle. I’ve had a lot of higher-end wine in the tastings and I would put these up to any of those,” he added.

When Davis and co-owner Kristen Bowers opened The Wine Market in Fountain Square, they set a maximum price point for the majority of their wines at $20. Currently, they carry over 90 wines and about 80 of them are under twenty bucks. So they do have higher-end options, but they are all about making wine approachable.

“One of the top things you will see in the Yelp reviews of this business is how approachable it is. The minute you walk in the door, they are super-friendly. They share explanations with you without making you feel like ‘Oh you don’t know that about X-Y-Z wine,’” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

They make it easy to whittle down your favorites with a flight of four tastings for $9, Plus, they throw in a coupon for 10% off a bottle that you didn’t try. Or you could just ask their on-staff sommelier for an expert suggestion.

Since Davis samples every wine they carry, we wanted to know which one is his favorite.

“My personal favorite is probably our d’Osaria Cabernet franc. It’s actually one we are pouring by the glass right now. That cab franc is earthy bell pepper on the nose, on the palate, so just really unique,” he said.

One you’ve chosen your favorite wine, what will you pair it with?

Yelpers consistently love their $8 pickle plate. And charcuterie and cheeseboards will always be a go-to. But The Wine Market offers plenty of options that also incorporate other local businesses.

“We do some flat breads featuring some Smoking Goose meats. Then we have some soups from Circle City Soups that we carry as well as some fresh vegetables and hummus so a light quick lunch,” Davis said.

Four Things You Need to Know: Yelpers appreciate the affordability at The Wine Market. Think $9 flights, inexpensive glasses, and bottles for under $20 Don’t know much about wine? No problem, Yelpers note the helpful staff at The Wine Market who are willing to answer your questions before you order. As a locally owned business, it’s not uncommon to have one of the owners helping you. Fountain Square’s new wine shop is already a favorite among Indy Yelpers with affordability being noted in many of the reviews.

The new biz is a great place for wine lovers to taste a variety of blends as well as do some shopping from the store’s wide selection. When the weather warms up, they also have a whole lineup of wine cocktails and wine slushies– also known as frosé — planned for Spring and Summer. Plus, they have a 22-foot long window that opens up right along the Cultural Trail.

For more info about The Wine Market, check out their Yelp profile or website. You can also connect with them via Facebook or Twitter.

