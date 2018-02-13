× Senate President Pro Tem David Long to retire in November

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Senate President Pro Tem David Long (R-Fort Wayne) will retire from the Senate in November.

Long made the announcement Tuesday. He served in the Senate for 22 years and spent the last dozen years as the Senate leader. He also served as a Fort Wayne city councilman for eight years before going to the Senate. He says 30 years of public service is long enough.

“It’s difficult to leave a job that you love and that you believe you were born to do,” said Long. “However, none of us is indispensable, and you have to know when the time is right to step away. For me, that time is now.”

In a release, Sen. Long pointed to accomplishments such as “property tax caps, the reduction or elimination of numerous other taxes, Right to Work, an economy that is humming as never before, balanced budgets for 13 consecutive years, school choice for all of Indiana’s parents and school children, and a 20-year transportation plan that is fully paid.”

These accomplishments occurred after he became Senate leader in 2006, he says, but noted he didn’t do it alone.

“I’m not foolish enough to claim credit for all of these accomplishments,” said Long. “However, I do feel that I played a key role in helping to shape them and shepherd them over the finish line, and I take great pride in that.”

Long will stay on as Senate President Pro Tem until Election Day on Nov. 6. Then, a new President Pro Tem will be selected by the Senate. A caucus of precinct committeepersons in Senate District 16 will also be set by the Indiana State Republican Party to choose Long’s replacement.

Long will continue to be a practicing attorney and is currently employed as general counsel to Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne, Inc.