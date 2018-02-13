Officer injured in semi fire that has closed WB lanes of I-74 near SR 75 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A semi fire has closed all westbound lanes of I-74 near SR 75 in Boone County. INDOT says the closure is expected to last until about midnight.
Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy who attempted to extinguish the vehicle fire suffered minor injuries when a tire blew and knocked him into a ditch. He was transported to a local hospital.
Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as they travel west on the interstate near mile marker 51.5.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.