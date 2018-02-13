× Officer injured in semi fire that has closed WB lanes of I-74 near SR 75 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A semi fire has closed all westbound lanes of I-74 near SR 75 in Boone County. INDOT says the closure is expected to last until about midnight.

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy who attempted to extinguish the vehicle fire suffered minor injuries when a tire blew and knocked him into a ditch. He was transported to a local hospital.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as they travel west on the interstate near mile marker 51.5.

I-74 MM 51.5 WB near SR 75 / mile 52 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a vehicle fire — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) February 14, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.