MADD to hold candlelight vigil to honor Colts linebacker, Uber driver killed by alleged drunk driver

Jeff Monroe (left) and Edwin Jackson (right).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts, Uber, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are holding a candlelight vigil honoring Colts player Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe.

Jackson and Monroe were killed on Sunday, February 4 when alleged drunk driver Manuel Orrego-Savala struck them while they were standing near their car on the side of Interstate 70.

The vigil will be held at Guion Creek Middle School on Thursday, February 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard, representatives of Edwin Jackson’s family, MADD National President Colleen Sheehey-Church, and Uber General Manager Carrol Chang will be speaking at the event.

The public is invited to attend the vigil.

