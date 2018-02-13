Indiana K9 officer gets protective vest thanks to CNN’s Anderson Cooper

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A West Lafayette K9 officer is a little safer on the job thanks to the generosity of CNN host Anderson Cooper.

According to the West Lafayette Police Department, Cooper and Spikes K9 Fund paid for the bullet- and stab-resistant vest for Barry.

Barry’s K9 Storm Vest cost $2,500. It’s custom fit, lightweight and guaranteed for life, according to the department.

K-9 Officer Elizabeth Romstadt is “grateful that Barry will always be protected and prepared during their shift.”

“The West Lafayette Police Department would like to thank all those that support our K9s who protect and serve all of us,” the department wrote in a statement about the vest.

Spikes K9 Fund in a nonprofit group founded by James Hatch, a retired Navy special warfare operator. You can learn more about the group at its website.