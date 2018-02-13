Killer in Delphi: Search continues for suspect 1 year after murders of Abby Williams and Libby German

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at Bankers Life Tuesday

Posted 6:11 pm, February 13, 2018, by , Updated at 08:37PM, February 13, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Michelle Obama was in Indianapolis Tuesday night.

The former first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Officials with the group said Obama’s initiatives as first lady matched their interests.

“Michelle Obama and Women’s Fund share common interests,” said Jennifer Pope Baker, the organization’s executive director. “We are both invested in improving the lives of women and girls.”

Tickets to “A Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama” went on sale in early January and sold out quickly. Around 300 Indianapolis Public School students were able to snag tickets and got the opportunity to see Obama in person.

