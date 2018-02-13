× Alleged drunk driver accused of killing Colts player, Uber driver faces forgery charges in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The man accused of killing a Colts player and an Uber driver during a drunk-driving crash earlier this month now faces additional charges out of Boone County.

Manuel Orrego-Savala was stopped by a Whitestown officer on March 24, 2017 for running a stop sign, according to court documents. He told officers his name was Alex Cabrera-Gonsales, and he handed over a Mexican identification card. Police determined he was not in the BMV.

He was formally charged with operating without a license on March 27, 2017.

It wasn’t until February 6, 2018 that Boone County investigators were notified of his real name, and that he previously gave false identification to police.

On February 13, 2018, Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer charged Orrego-Savala with perjury, forgery, identity deception, and false informing.

These Boone County charges are in addition to the charges he faces out of Marion County: two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident and two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .15 or more.

Prosecutors said Orrego-Savala, an undocumented immigrant who has been deported from the U.S. twice, crashed his truck on I-70 near Holt Road early Sunday morning. The driver, Jeffrey Monroe, and passenger, Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, were standing outside their vehicle when Orrego-Savalas’ truck hit them.

A test showed his blood-alcohol content was nearly three times Indiana’s legal limit of .08.

Investigators said Orrego-Savala, who was in the country illegally, left the scene. An Indiana State trooper later apprehended him.

Orrego-Savala also faces a federal immigration charge, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Marion county Prosecutors say they will pursue the state charges before deferring to federal prosecutors.