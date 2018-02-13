A mild Valnetine’s Day for central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A warm front has moved north of the state and milder air is here. Along with the mild air will come a daily chance for rain and heavy downpours are likely across the state this week.

We'll have a few clouds, but expect a warmer Valentine's Day with highs in the 50s.

Highs will stay in the 50s Thursday with rain and a chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

On Friday, temperatures will tumble and, as we cool down, rain may change to snow before ending.

Colder air will settle in for the weekend before the warmest temperatures of the year arrive early next week.

We'll have a mild Valentine's Day.

A few showers are possible on Valentine's Day.

Light rain is likely Wednesday.

Light rain is likely early Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely late Thursday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Rain will change to snow as temperatures fall Friday.

We'll have a colder Saturday.

Snow showers are likely early Sunday.

Highs will warm into the 60s early next week.