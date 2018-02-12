Warming trend set to take hold after cold start to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tired of the freezing conditions? Frozen precipitation? Icy sidewalks?

Well, you don’t have long to wait before a big improvement comes our way. Temperatures will spend most of the week getting warmer and warmer.

We start this week, however, with colder temperatures. After morning lows in the single digits and teens, the sunshine will struggle to get those temperatures to move above freezing. We should be able to get there, but a north wind will keep colder air fighting the sunshine. Highs near 34.

Winds begin to switch to the south by Tuesday, and this will go a long way to accelerate our warm-up. Highs make it to the 40s on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, clouds and sprinkles arrive in the forecast, but so does even warmer air. Highs will be close to 50 by Wednesday afternoon and near or above 60 on Thursday.

Rain becomes more widespread and heavier on Thursday as a cold front arrives. That front will take those near-60 numbers and drop them back into the 30s by Friday.

Drier air returns for the weekend and a gradual warm up begins again.