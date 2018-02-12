Southbound I-69 reopened after serious crash in Fishers

Posted 6:47 pm, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 12:02AM, February 13, 2018

INDOT photo.

FISHERS, Ind. — A crash in Fishers closed all southbound lanes of I-69 between East 131st Street and East 126th Street for several hours Monday night.

The Fishers Police Department described the crash as serious and said a medical helicopter was called to the scene. The northbound lanes were also closed temporarily for the aircraft to land, but were soon reopened.

Police said southbound traffic was diverted onto Southeastern Parkway at the 210 mile marker while the lanes were closed.

Police did not provide information on any injuries.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s